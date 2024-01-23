Lime prices on the rise in the U.S. market

In week 1, lime prices in the U.S. market soared by 16%, signaling ongoing challenges in the Mexican supply chain. Persistent issues like aging trees and disease in nursery stock have contributed to the inconsistency in lime supply from Mexico. November's cool, rainy weather in Veracruz caused a bloom drop, impacting current yields.

The market is now dominated by 110-and 150-count size fruit, with limited availability of medium and small sizes, leading to higher prices. Despite these challenges, the overall lime quality remains good. Sporadic rains, however, are leading to concerns about increased stylar and oil spotting.

Producers are closely monitoring weather patterns and addressing issues to stabilize the supply chain. Some major retailers are diversifying their supply regions to include more supply from countries such as Colombia, which has seen a remarkable increase in shipments to the US market this season. Week 1 witnessed about 68% more lime shipments from Colombia compared to the previous season. The upcoming weeks will be crucial for determining lime prices and supply stability in the U.S. market.

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.

(Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

Source: USDA Market News via Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.