World Avocado Organization triples retailer collaborations in 12 countries

The World Avocado Organization (WAO), a non-profit group focused on sustainable growth and global avocado consumption, has finalized its 30th retailer collaboration, establishing partnerships with supermarkets in 12 countries, and over 35,000 stores, tripling its retail support across the UK and Europe since 2021.

Avocados are adding consumers across the globe, and WAO says it maintains its commitment to ensuring that the fruit and its benefits are promoted in order to increase consumption.

Along with its expansion into 30 retailers across the UK and Europe, WAO supports its retail partners to raise consumer awareness at the point of purchase, be it in stores or online.

WAO now has a presence in over 4,000 stores across the UK including Tesco, Waitrose, and Wholefoods, and online at Ocado.com.

WAO's campaigns for individual markets are designed to establish avocados as a fundamental dietary choice throughout Europe. The UK’s avocado consumption is 3.3 pounds per capita, trailing behind Denmark (6.6 pounds per capita), Spain (5.5 pounds per capita), France (4.9 pounds per capita), and Sweden (4.2 pounds per capita).

Beyond Europe, WAO also campaigns in India, a growing avocado market.

With retailers, the organization provides in-store sampling, impactful posters and banner ads, in-store videos, floor stickers, and informative recipe leaflets. Online, WAO engages consumers on retailer websites by providing meal inspiration ideas, facilitated through strategically placed banner ads, innovative recipe concepts, and targeted category promotions.

"We are thrilled to see avocados becoming a staple in kitchens and restaurants across Europe," says Zac Bard, chairman of the World Avocado Organization. "Our collaboration with retailers is a testament to the increasing demand for avocados and their recognition as a nutritious superfood. We believe that this expanded support will further educate consumers on the various health benefits of avocados. With increased sales, this then supports the avocado farming communities who are members of WAO around the world. Thanks are also due to our members for their joint effort and willingness to grow the avocado industry.”