Equifruit is now a women-owned company

Fairtrade-certified banana supplier Equifruit announced that its Director of Sales and Marketing, Kim Chackal, has become an owner of the company. With this, the firm is now officially a women-owned venture.

Chackal’s minority stake represents a significant milestone in the company's journey toward creating “a more equitable and sustainable banana industry.”

Equifruit’s President, Jennie Coleman, will retain a majority share.

“Through her (Chackal’s) commercial leadership, Equifruit’s 10-year sales CAGR (compound annual growth rate) is forecast to hit 27% this financial year. That growth has tremendous impact for the small growers and plantation workers Equifruit works with and advocates for,” the firm says.

The brand has long advocated for gender equity in the banana industry, and this latest move goes out to prove just that.

"Kim inspires me by her dedication to our Fairtrade mission, her commitment to representing the needs of small growers and banana plantation workers, her tenacity in converting customers and consumers alike to our brand, her rational problem-solving skills, excellent commercial sense, and clear strategic vision - all in her trademark humor and warmth,” adds Coleman.

“Taking a long-term stake in Equifruit will level-up my ambition to achieve Global Fairtrade Banana Domination. I can think of no better life project than to change the banana industry for the better. Leading this 21st century banana company – with its strong mission and values - is a great professional and personal thrill,” Chackal shares.