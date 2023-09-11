Three Georgia counties declared in state of disaster

By cespinoza@freshfruitportal.com

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. approved a disaster declaration for Cook, Glynn and Lowndes counties in Georgia. This will allow farmers, small-business owners, and other state-regulated entities to access emergency relief funds.

The announcement comes after Hurricane Idalia’s devastating pass through the state, which damaged crops and infrastructure, and halted agricultural operations.

As assessments continue in other areas affected by the storm, Commissioner Tyler Harper and the Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) states that GDA will work with federal, state, and local leaders to push for an expanded disaster declaration for all impacted counties.

“I’m grateful that President Biden and his Administration moved swiftly to approve Governor Kemp’s request for a disaster declaration and look forward to continuing our work alongside federal, state, and local leaders to expand the declaration to all counties impacted by Idalia," says Harper.

Related articles: Georgia Department of Agriculture gives update on Hurricane Idalia response and damage assessments

Cook, Glynn, and Lowndes Counties are home to over 650 agricultural operations farming more than 140,000 acres, creating an estimated revenue of $120 million.

Additionally, GDA licenses and regulates 1,858 entities across Cook, Glynn, and Lowndes Counties.

These entities include livestock and poultry operations, retail grocery stores, meat processing facilities, gas stations, animal shelters, and others.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App.

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.