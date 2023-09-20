Red River Valley spuds: “very nice crop”

Red River Valley fresh potato growers expect “a very nice crop” this fall, according to Ted Kreis, administrator of the Red River Valley Fresh Potato Growers Cooperative, based in E. Grand Forks, MN.

On Sept. 18, Kreis told FreshFruitPortal.com: “I can tell you the harvest is going smoothly and is approximately half done. Yields are mixed as they usually are because we are very dependent on rain showers rather than irrigation for the majority of the fresh crop, and of course, rain amounts vary tremendously across our large valley. But overall, we should have a very nice crop.”