Red River Valley spuds: “very nice crop”

Red River Valley spuds: “very nice crop”

September 20 , 2023
More News Top Stories
Red River Valley spuds: “very nice crop”

Red River Valley fresh potato growers expect “a very nice crop” this fall, according to Ted Kreis, administrator of the Red River Valley Fresh Potato Growers Cooperative, based in E. Grand Forks, MN.  

On Sept. 18, Kreis told FreshFruitPortal.com: “I can tell you the harvest is going smoothly and is approximately half done.  Yields are mixed as they usually are because we are very dependent on rain showers rather than irrigation for the majority of the fresh crop, and of course, rain amounts vary tremendously across our large valley.  But overall, we should have a very nice crop.”

You might also be interested in


Australian table grape season’s silver lining
U.S.: FDA completed review of bioengineered high-antioxidant purple tomatoes
Australia boosting jackfruit sector with $1.3M project
Camposol expands to new Latin American markets
Hurricane Idalia halts some U.S. east coast service
Florida citrus down as season comes to end
Ecuadorian banana industry could lose 128,000 acres due to El Niño
California is celebrating Avocado Month with promotable volumes

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands