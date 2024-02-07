IBO announces Driscoll’s Mario Steta as new chairman

The International Blueberry Organization (IBO) announced Driscoll’s EMEA Operations Director Mario Steta as new chairman.

The IBO comprises 14 member countries, representing over 90% of the world's fresh blueberry production. It also includes 60 associated companies, encompassing exporters and industry suppliers.

Steta brings extensive experience and knowledge to the role, and “looks forward to continuing to enhance the global leading position of blueberries in the fresh produce industry, and the IBO member-producing countries globally,” the group says in a release.

“The experience I've gained working for one of the leading berry companies makes me feel ready to embrace this role and the significant opportunities and challenges that face the global blueberry industry,” says Steta.

Steta will succeed McPherson, formerly the general manager of Australian company Costa Group’s berry business, who held the IBO President’s position for eight years.

McPherson’s notable achievements include successfully hosting the IBO Summit in Australia in 2015, and strengthening the organization by incorporating new member countries including Poland, South Africa, and Morocco.

“I look forward to Mario’s leadership of the IBO and am sure he will do a great job. We are going through challenging times in the industry, such as the impact of the El Niño phenomenon on production in Peru this season, the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the increase in transportation and input costs because of the global economic recession. There are also many opportunities, including room for further growth, but the industry must focus on quality - that is the key to future success,” says McPherson.