Mardi Gras pears return for 2024 season

Superfresh Growers, the largest pear grower in the Pacific Northwest announced that Mardi Gras peara are back for a second season after its debut in the spring of 2023.

The company says this variety "is all about those juicy bites, perfectly balanced with a smooth, buttery finish."

According to Cat Gipe-Stewart, the marketing director at Superfresh Growers, "The Mardi Gras pear is what I think of as pinnacle pear taste. It has the consistent juicy, succulent, and moreish flavor that I seek out when enjoying a pear. We are excited to once again offer this exquisite and unique pear variety to consumers."

Its roots trace back to Europe's Conference pear, which makes up 53% of EU pear production.

The Mardi Gras pear variety is exclusive of Superfresh Growers.