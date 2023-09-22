dVida: Fresh products from Ecuador growing in the U.S. market

A key importer of Ecuadorian horticultural products is dVida Company. Based in the heart of Houston, dVida is an exporter and importer of fresh, frozen, dehydrated, and tropical fruits and vegetables from Ecuador and other Latin American countries.

Founded by Ecuadorian agribusiness families, dVida has more than 30 years of experience in the agricultural industry.

Annabell Vidal, dVida’s CEO states, “The vast distinction of Ecuadorian agriculture, other than its capability to year-round production, is variety. A variety of fresh tropical fruit and vegetable sizes are grown as a result of our lush rainforest and humid subtropical climate. These varying sizes meet commodity requirements that are earmarked for markets requiring size specifications and uses.”



Tropical fruit is dVida’s main focus, as Vidal explains, “Among our diversified product offerings, our specialty is mangos.”

Ecuador ranks as the third largest mango exporter to the U.S. and dVida is set to ship over two million pounds this year.

“Mangos are an increasingly high-demand fruit among U.S. retailers, and we have seen a driving demand from clients due to the increased per capita consumption of mango amongst U.S. consumers,” says Vidal.

Dragon fruit is an up-and-coming commodity that is gaining recognition with U.S. consumers and dVida has been able to add both yellow and red dragon fruit to their product list.

“Ecuador has become the number one producer of dragon fruit in South America and is ranked eighth in dragon fruit exportation worldwide. The quality of the Ecuadorian dragon fruit has been recognized in regions like Europe, Asia, and North America,” adds Vidal.

“Unique attributes of our Ecuadorian year-round fruit deal are our focus on quality, speed, and consistency. We have complete control and management of the production, packaging and streamlining logistics to assure product shelf life for our customers,” says Vidal.

dVida additionally sources products from Colombia, Peru, Brazil, and Mexico to supply year-round products.

dVida will be at the upcoming produce show IFPA International Fresh Produce Association, in October in Anaheim, CA. The company will share tropical product lines, services, and dedication to the agricultural trade industry.