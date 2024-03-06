Oregon cherry farmers get relief after one of worst growing seasons on record - FreshFruitPortal.com

The United States Department of Agriculture is now offering emergency aid to Oregon cherry farmers in nine counties after one of the state's worst growing seasons on record, according to Oregon State University tracking. The announcement came in response to a request sent by Governor Tina Kotek in September 2023, where she outlined the loss of cherry production and revenue in the state.

“Oregon has a proud history of vibrant and diverse agrarian culture that provides economic stability and opportunities to our local communities,” Governor Kotek said. “Available data is demonstrating a 35 percent loss of Oregon’s cherry production due to poor fruit-set, with production levels sometimes low enough to be approaching crop failure status.”

Related article:

The disaster declaration, issued Feb. 23, is available to cherry farmers who suffered losses in nine Oregon counties: Hood River, Clackamas, Multnomah, Wasco, Gilliam, Jefferson, Marion, Sherman and Wheeler.

Difficult market conditions

In 2023, Oregon cherry growers suffered severe financial setbacks. Due to the fruit’s high value and short shelf-life, their annual revenue depends on the market production and conditions during a short period of time, mid-June to early July.

During that window, Oregon cherries saw a significant price drop due to overlap with other states.

California’s late harvest and Washington’s accelerated ripening process resulted in an overlap of production and a significant drop in cherry prices, forcing Oregon growers to harvest less than 75 percent of their crop.

The governor’s federal request was prompted by a letter sent by State Representative Jeffrey Helfrich highlighting the severe hardships Oregon producers suffered during the 2023 crop season. According to the letter, the cost of cherry prices in 2023 were near or below the cost of harvest, with farmers only seeing a return of 55 cents per pound.

The USDA projects good spring weather in the Pacific Northwest will keep sweet cherry production up and cause a decrease in the tart cherry harvest.

Farmers in eligible counties have until October to apply for the emergency loan.