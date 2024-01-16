Driscoll's expands its presence in Mexico

Driscoll's, a world leader in the berry market, inaugurated a new extension of its network of strawberry nurseries, located in Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco, Mexico which will allow the company to meet the requirements of growers in the region.

The nursery in Lagos de Moreno was built with an investment of approximately 120 million Mexican pesos (US$7.1 million). The investment could double by 2027. In terms of job creation, 500 job opportunities will be created in the first three years of operations.

In Mexico, Driscoll's nurseries are located in Puebla, Tlaxcala, and Jalisco, where patent seed propagation functions are carried out in the tissue culture laboratories, as well as where the mother plants of strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries are planted.

The nursery has two irrigation containers, a drip irrigation system, and substrate, which promote water savings, improve plant quality, and automate irrigation, allowing efficient use of resources.

In addition, ultraviolet ray treatment and automatic application technology will be used to prevent pests and plant contamination. The application of the latest and most innovative technology will guarantee product quality and reduce water consumption.

The nurseries in the country generate more than 2,000 permanent jobs and between 3,000 and 3,500 temporary jobs, depending on the needs of the harvest season.