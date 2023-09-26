Rising fuel costs may further drive up inflation
A report by 210 Analytics, a San Antonio-based market research and marketing strategies firm, warns about a possible rise in food inflation as fuel prices continue to surge.
The study, with data provided by Circana, puts the share of meals prepared at home at almost 77% average in August, meaning that most U.S. shoppers are looking at homemade meals to reduce spending.
The report also shows that, in a bid to reduce waste and expenditure, shoppers are “doing more with leftovers and using more simple ingredients leading to deli, dairy, and bakery excelling.”
“We typically see a drop in the share of home-prepared meals during the summer months,” says Jonna Parker, team lead of fresh with Circana.
Price per unit across all foods and beverages, including supermarkets, club, mass, supercenter, drug, and military, increased by 3.6% in August, the study says.
“However, 76.8% marks a multi-year low in our monthly shopper survey and restaurants saw strong engagement with on-premise dining (53% of consumers), takeout (50%), and delivery (20%),” Parker adds.
Supermarket News reports that 94% of U.S. consumers are still worried about the cost of food, which has experienced a significant upward trend in recent years.
“A big question mark will be gasoline prices, which seem to be rising again and have always had a tremendous negative impact on grocery spending,” says 210 Analytics President Anne-Marie Roerink.