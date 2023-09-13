India reduces tariffs on U.S. blueberries and cranberries

India has agreed to reduce tariffs on some U.S. ag products including fresh, frozen, and dried blueberries and cranberries. Other benefits are for pulses, meat, and poultry, in a move that expands economic opportunities for US agricultural producers in the critical market.

This news was well received by U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who notes, “The USDA and USTR (U.S. Trade Representative) have focused on rebuilding trust and strengthening relationships with our global trading partners, including India, and working through the World Trade Organization and other venues to ensure that those partners live up to their obligations so that U.S. agriculture has full and fair access to key export markets.”

The announcement came right before President Biden’s participation in the G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi (Sept. 9-10) and following the lifting of India’s retaliatory tariffs on U.S. apples, chickpeas, lentils, almonds and walnuts, a development that became active on Sept. 4.

“While important progress has been made, significant tariff and non-tariff barriers to American agricultural products accessing the Indian market remain. I look forward to continuing to work with United States Trade Representative Katherine Taii to address these barriers and strengthen the trade relationship between the United States and India,” says Vilsack.

Tai adds, “Resolving this last outstanding WTO dispute represents an important milestone in the U.S.-India trade relationship while reducing tariffs on certain U.S. products enhances crucial market access for American agricultural producers.”

“These announcements, combined with Prime Minister Modi’s state visit in June and President Biden’s trip to New Delhi this week, underscores the strength of our bilateral partnership. I look forward to continuing to work with Minister Goyal to deliver inclusive economic opportunities for our people,” notes Tai.