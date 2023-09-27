Interko expanding at-source ripening solutions

Interko expanding at-source ripening solutions

September 27 , 2023
More News Top Stories
Interko expanding at-source ripening solutions

Dutch ripening room manufacturer Interko announced its expanding its at-source ripening offer. This comes as the firm notes a “growing demand worldwide.” Interko’s range of ripening rooms, Ultimo, Optimo and Axesso, are designed to accommodate multiple size operators in any location worldwide.

The rooms can be used at the source or in the end market for ripening numerous fruits, including bananas, avocados, mangoes, papayas, pears, apricots, peaches, kiwifruit and tomatoes.

Interko rooms can also perform citrus degreening for lemons and oranges.

Related articles: Walmart unveils subscription service

“At-source ripening is really taking off while we remain extremely busy with our traditional end-market ripening business. Interko is receiving a lot of demand for our technology to ripen at the source fruit like avocados for dips/purées; and bananas for baby food, as well as mangoes that will be diced for the smoothie, fresh-cut and frozen fruit markets,” says Interko Managing Director and partner, Chris Maat.

Interko has accepted substantial orders to install large ripening rooms in Latin America, and sees potential for growth in Spain and North Africa, the firm says in a release.

Interko Ultimo room installation in Mexico for avocados.

Interko's Ultimo room installation in Mexico for avocados.

The company is partnering with growers and processors of avocados, mangoes and bananas who wish to ripen fruit in the country of origin for sale to the puréed, smoothie, fresh-cut and frozen fruit markets both domestically and abroad.

Interko offers a range of large to small ripening rooms as well as state-of-the-art technologies that can be integrated into new builds or retrofitted within existing rooms.

All solutions are designed to be energy efficient, reduce operating costs, and perfectly ripen fruit for optimal quality, finish and shelf-life.

“As well as satisfying huge market demand, ripening fruit at the source to sell to the processing industry is also a great way for growers to find avenues for their surplus or lower-grade fruit, which has a positive effect on reducing food waste,” Maat adds.

You might also be interested in


Mexican berry sector leads agri-food exports
Mission Produce featuring Peru team at Asia Fruit Logistica
Westfalia Fruit begins Peruvian avocado season
FAO and WFP to help resume ag production in Ukraine
Continental Fresh seeks protection for high-value mangos from Mexico
Sonoran grapes hit fast crescendo
European Kissabel apple production up 40%
Hurricane Idalia could further stall Florida citrus

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands