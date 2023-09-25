Walmart unveils subscription service

September 25 , 2023
Grocery giant Walmart is testing a new, free subscription option through its app and website, Winsight Grocery Business reports.

This enables customers to receive regular scheduled shipments of food, paper products, pet supplies and other items. To use it, shoppers can add a participating product to their cart and then select a delivery frequency ranging from one to six weeks.

Products in the subscription program are sold in the grocer’s “Every Day Low Prices” category and currently include “thousands of everyday essentials”, Walmart says.

“When customers shop Walmart.com, or the app, their baskets often contain repeat items, which means precious time is spent every weekly shopping trip finding and adding the items they’ve purchased countless times before,” the firm adds.

Presently the largest grocery chain in the U.S., Walmart’s new subscription service is set to compete directly with Amazon’s widely successful “Subscribe & Save” program, which offers a 15% discount on subscriptions that include five or more items.

