Port of Liverpool: Container volume dip to prompt layoffs

A 12% year-on-year decrease in container volumes is worrying Port of Liverpool staff, which currently employs around 850 people.

Port owner Peel Ports and British syndicate Unite the Union are beginning a 45-day redundancy consultation that could lead to 15% of employees being terminated, Port Strategy reports.

“This is a decision we have been wrestling with for many months and it’s the last thing anyone at the port wants to face,” says Liverpool Containers Division Port Director Ian Cressey.

The executive argues weak consumer demand, inflation, rising interest rates and geopolitical turmoil as some of the factors “forcing their hand,” as the firm prepares for potential layoffs.

“However, we’ve now, very reluctantly, had to take the difficult but responsible decision to bring our operations more in line with what are some of the most challenging market conditions we’ve seen in many years. It’s extremely regrettable, but unavoidable,” he adds.