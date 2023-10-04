Superfresh Growers anticipates good quality Autumn Glory apple season

Washington-based apple producer Superfresh Growers is kicking off its Autumn Glory campaign, a naturally sweet apple with caramel and cinnamon notes.

The firm states that the new crop’s sales will grow 28%, with production volumes also increasing by 21% in the past 52 weeks.

Ideal weather conditions in May led to a strong bloom and pollinating, setting the stage for a strong quality season.

“We are seeing record-setting quality with extraordinarily clean fruit, in addition to a slightly extended selling window compared to previous seasons,” says President Conner O’Malley.

Out of Superfresh’s portfolio, Autumn Glory was one of 11 branded varieties in the top 20 apples and enjoyed higher dollar percent growth than all apples except Cosmic Crisp, another of the company’s flagship cultivars.

“Beginning in mid August, our team begins to taste apples in each of our many different blocks. The fruit slowly transitions from green with hints of special nuances, to beautiful red and yellow colored gifts of juicy sweetness,” adds Dave Gleason, horticulturist and Proprietary Variety Developer at Superfresh.