Apples and oranges lead fruit availability in the U.S.

The USDA has identified availability and consumption trends for the seven most popular fruits among U.S. consumers, with apples and oranges crowned as top choices.

According to the entity’s Economic Research Service, oranges are followed by bananas, strawberries, pineapples and watermelon.

But apples are the only fruit in which data were available for all five forms, fresh, canned, frozen, dried, and juice.

“Apples held the top spot for total fruit available for consumption in 2021 with loss-adjusted apple juice availability at 14.7 pounds (1.7 gallons) per person; fresh apples at roughly 9 pounds per person; and canned, dried, and frozen apples totaling to 3.1 pounds per person,” the data revealed.

“Bananas topped the list of most popular fresh fruits at 13.2 pounds per person, while orange juice (16.6 pounds or 1.9 gallons) remained the top fruit juice available for consumption in the U.S.,” the USDA said.

The loss-adjusted food availability data presented modifies parameters for food spoilage, plate waste, and other losses to more closely approximate actual consumption.