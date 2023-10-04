Westfalia appoints Wim Destoop as President Europe

Westfalia Fruit, a leading multinational supplier of avocados and a range of fresh fruit, has announced the appointment of Wim Destoop as President Europe effective Oct. 2.

Destoop brings more than 30 years of extensive experience in food and beverages across multiple businesses including Carrefour, Danone, and PepsiCo. In his last role at PepsiCo, Destoop was senior vice president and general manager for the business unit Northern Europe, covering 12 countries.

“Wim will bring a growth mindset with a focus on cross-country collaboration, transformation, and optimization starting from consumer needs and connecting with our customers. This will allow Westfalia to become a stronger category leader and the preferred partner of our European customers across all channels like retail trade, e-commerce, discount, and food services,” said Graham Young, chief operations officer at Westfalia.

“I’m excited to join Westfalia and bring my leadership and ideas to a dynamic and growing fresh produce sector. I will be looking to truly integrate the European business, creating a stronger customer-centric culture,” said Destoop.