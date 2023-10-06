Share-ify adds vice president 

Share-ify announced it is adding Christina Bongo-Box to the executive team as vice president of retail, restaurant, food manufacturing, and academia.

The company says Bongo-Box will be critical to Share-ify’s initiatives designed to maximize the value of its platform as well as the growth potential for the business.

In her role, she will serve as the food safety, procurement, and QA subject matter expert whose main role is to assist and support customers. She’ll apply expertise and thought leadership to help define solutions for prospects and customers while defining how the Share-ify platform of solutions can help client companies.

The executive enters this role with over 30 years of experience with Fortune 500 multinational food companies, 20 of which were spent in executive leadership roles developing global and domestic procurement strategies, quality assurance programs, continuous improvement, and cost reductions.

Most recently, Bongo-Box served as senior director of global quality assurance and commercialization at Church’s Texas Chicken. In her role, she led the strategic direction for all quality assurance and new product commercialization globally.

In addition, she also served as vice president of North American and global procurement with Little Caesar Enterprises as well as vice president of Global quality assurance and product engineering with Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. In both roles, Bongo-Box honed her expertise in building quality assurance teams and processes, vendor relationship management, customer satisfaction, supply chain leadership, and commodity risk.

“Christina will add an incredible dimension to our team with her background in microbiology and nearly 30 years in various segments within the food industry”, says Angela Nardone, COO.