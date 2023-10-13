AgroFresh announces Pagoda Group partnership in China

Agtech company AgroFresh has announced a new strategic collaboration with Chinese retailer Pagoda Group to develop post-harvest technologies to improve the quality of fresh fruits and vegetables and help reduce food waste in China.

“We are excited to collaborate with the incredible team at Pagoda as we expand our presence in China,” says AgroFresh CEO Clint Lewis.

The partnership announcement comes on the heels of AgroFresh expansion of its post-harvest portfolio of solutions with its acquisition of Tessara, an intelligent packaging solutions provider.

“By partnering with Pagoda, we will be able to expand our impact on the Chinese fresh produce industry, improve its post-harvest management solutions and further reduce food waste around the world,” Lewis adds.

Pagoda is currently the largest fruit retail operator in China. The company integrates fruit procurement, planting support, post-harvest preservation, logistics storage, standard classification, marketing development, brand operation, store retail, information technology, and scientific research and education.

“We are excited to invest across the produce supply chain with AgroFresh as we work toward a more sustainable food system. This consensus provides a good foundation for cooperation between the two parties and a unique opportunity to export more fruit from China,” notes Huiyong Yu, founder and chairman of Pagoda Group.

Currently, AgroFresh operates seven R&D centers worldwide and Pagoda operates two R&D centers in China. The agtech giant plans to establish another R&D center in China through this new collaboration.