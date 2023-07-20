AgroFresh acquires Tessara

Global agtech innovator AgroFresh has announced the acquisition of South African company Tessara, as the firm seeks to expand its post-harvest solutions portfolio.

Established in 1988, Tessara provides SO2 solutions for table grapes, berries, and flowers, protecting more than $3 billion worth of fresh produce annually in more than 30 countries.

“The acquisition is a perfect fit given Tessara’s and AgroFresh’s alignment on leveraging science-based solutions to advance freshness across the global produce industry and we look forward to bringing the innovative team at Tessara onboard,” says AgroFresh CEO Clinton Lewis.

Related articles: AgroFresh announces partnership with sensor technology developer

According to an AgroFresh release, the acquisition is set to expand the firm’s footprint in food waste reduction and freshness solutions for table grapes and berries, as well as bolstering the organization’s impact in growing regions in South Africa, China, Australia, and South America.

“We are also humbled and excited to be part of AgroFresh, the leader in the post-harvest AgTech space and, together, we will leverage our combined network and innovation resources to build a world-class market leader,” says Tessara CEO Jaco Smith.

AgroFresh’s comprehensive portfolio has expanded to include plant-based coatings, antimicrobial solutions, equipment, and digital platforms that help improve quality and reduce waste across the supply chain from harvest to home.