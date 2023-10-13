Ocean Mist Farms to debut new tradeshow booth at IFPA

PRESS RELEASE

Ocean Mist Farms, the leading grower and marketer of fresh artichokes in North America, will be debuting their new 30’ x 30’ booth at the International Fresh Produce Association’s Global Produce & Floral tradeshow in Anaheim October 19 – 21, 2023.

“Our new booth is an enhanced reflection of our rich farming heritage and provides the perfect platform to demonstrate our industry leadership in the fresh artichokes segment,” said Sr. Director of Marketing Mark Munger. Continuing “The new booth’s layout – with its sleek lines and improved flow floorplan – will display Ocean’s Mist’s comprehensive product line in a stylish environment emulating the feel of a European outdoor market. This new layout will also include a larger footprint to feature our value-added items – about one-third of the booth’s total merchandising area,” said Munger.

Director of Supply Chain & Compliance, Glen Alameda noted “We felt it was important to better showcase our value-added products which are the fastest growing segment of our business.” Adding, “Ocean Mist has continued to invest in the expansion of our value-added program with infrastructure expansions, new machinery, additional production shifts, and overall capacity to bolster and grow production.” Alameda concluded “Along with increased volumes, exciting line extensions and innovations are in process and slated for launch in 2024 – our centennial year.”

“One message we are sharing with our retail and foodservice customers is that whether packed in our label, or theirs, we are a reliable and rapidly growing value-added partner,” said Jeff Hutterer, director of value-added sales.” Hutterer also noted “We are unique in that nearly all the produce we process for our value-added program comes from our own farms. Our customers recognize Ocean Mist Farms for our consistency, variety, and ability to regularly deliver on our Gold Standard quality, which they can expect from our value-added programs as well.”