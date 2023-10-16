Frutura to acquire Giddings Fruit and Sun Belle

Global sales and marketing platform Frutura has announced agreements to acquire two major produce companies - Giddings Fruit and Sun Belle.

“The agreements we announce today are among the most significant acquisitions Frutura has made to date,” says David Krause, Frutura’s CEO. “These simply feel like deals destined to happen. Common ownership will unlock the value of these two tremendous companies in a profound way, for both our customers and grower-partners.”

Giddings Fruit, headquartered in Santiago, Chile, is a global supplier of organic and conventional berries and cherries.

Sun Belle, based by Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, is a year-round marketer of a full line of conventional and organic berries, sold under the Sun Belle and Green Belle brands.

Frutura says it anticipates a smooth integration as Sun Belle and Giddings have enjoyed a deep, decades-long relationship. The companies have worked closely together on distribution, marketing and logistics, with Sun Belle serving as the exclusive sales agent for Giddings’ berries grown in Mexico.

Founder Janice Honigberg will continue as chief executive officer of Sun Belle and founder Julio Giddings will become chair emeritus of Giddings Fruit. Both will join Frutura’s board of directors.

“Frutura has fulfilled my dream of bringing Giddings and Sun Belle together under one roof,” Janice Honigberg says. “This deal will unleash Sun Belle’s full potential to meet consumer desire for the best varieties of premium-quality fresh berries and other fruit in attractive and innovative packaging year-round.”

Honigberg adds: “The Sun Belle team is thrilled to join Frutura in its mission to expand its worldwide business. We look forward to working with other Frutura companies on a number of ventures.”

“Janice and I have collaborated so closely, and for so long, that shared ownership feels like a natural evolution,” says Julio Giddings, chair emeritus of Giddings Fruit. “I’m delighted to grow our now-collective platform together and to open new global markets for Frutura, as we seek to identify additional revenue streams.”