GrubMarket unveils innovation at GPFS 2023

Food tech and eCommerce company GrubMarket announced its grand showcase at The Global Produce and Floral Show 2023, hosted by the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA).

The company and its ensemble of subsidiaries will exhibit their pioneering solutions and products.

GrubMarket’s booth is an intersection of tradition and innovation, where attendees will embark on a journey exploring an expansive array of fresh, sustainable, and tech-driven offerings, the firm says.

“Our synergy with our subsidiaries amplifies our commitment to positively redefining the fresh produce industry,” says CEO Mike Xu.

Each subsidiary, including WholesaleWare, SGS Produce, Grant Hunt, Sunfed, Produce Connection, Salix Fruits, Vega Produce, Sierra Produce, London Fruit, and Custom Produce, will display its unique contributions to the evolving global fresh produce ecosystem.

“The Global Produce and Floral Show provides the perfect stage to exhibit how our technology, the highest quality, and modern innovation intersect at GrubMarket, unveiling a world where fresh produce is accessible, sustainable, and forward-thinking. I look forward to attending,” Xu adds.