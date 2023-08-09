GrubMarket acquires London Fruit

Food technology company GrubMarket announced it has aquired the wholesale distribution business, London Fruit, as the eCommerce firm seeks to expand its Texas scope.

London Fruit handles avocados, limes, mangos, and other premium tropical fruits sourced from Mexico, Peru, and other South American countries.

“This acquisition enables GrubMarket to further strengthen our presence in Texas, while fortifying our global sourcing capabilities in Mexico and South America. We are excited to welcome the London Fruit team to the GrubMarket family,” GrubMarket CEO Mike Xu shares.

The group operates a 50,000 square feet facility in South Texas, which includes refrigerated cold storage and a USDA organic-certified repacking space.

Additionally, as part of GrubMarket’s portfolio, the family-owned distributor can now utilize the WholesaleWare software suite developed by the food-tech group.

This proprietary software-as-a-service platform provides food industry wholesalers and distributors with “seamless financial management, robust sales and online ordering features,” GrubMarket says.

The distributor will also be adding GrubMarket’s Orders IO, a custom-branded, mobile eCommerce solution, to its sales toolkit.

“We are thrilled to join the GrubMarket team that shares our passion for utilizing technology and operational expertise to offer the freshest food to customers everywhere. We are also excited to access GrubMarket’s impressive grower network, and leverage its eCommerce and software ecosystem,” adds Barry London, founder of London Fruit.