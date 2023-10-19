Agronometrics in Charts: Commencement of Jalisco's raspberry season causing dips in pricing

Raspberry production has commenced in Jalisco, Mexico. Despite a dry season, quality remains high due to limited rainfall and elevated temperatures. "We haven't had much rain, so the conditions have been favorable for the quality of the raspberries; it has also been hot because it hasn't rained," says Gerardo López, of Produce Lovers.

Production will continue until late May or early June. On the demand front, raspberries are in strong demand, partially due to limited blueberry availability. Retailers are striving to keep their shelves well-stocked, boosting demand for blackberries and raspberries.

"The availability of blueberries has been very limited and that is greatly affecting the demand for all other berries, which means that retailers must have their shelves full. So the demand for blackberries and raspberries is good," says López. With a lean blueberry season, raspberry demand is set to remain high. This increased demand has led to higher prices. While raspberry prices typically soften in the fourth quarter, this year is an exception. "Prices are high, though not exorbitant," López says.

Prices are expected to rise from January onward, following the usual seasonal trend. The shortage of blueberries, coupled with the conclusion of Peru's peak season, is likely to further boost demand for all other berry varieties. Raspberry prices witnessed a notable decrease over the course of week 40, however, pricing levels were still approximately 33% higher in comparison to the corresponding period in 2022.

