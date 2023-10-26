Mexican mango region declared fruit fly free

Mexico's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development declared the northeastern region of Nayarit a low prevalence zone for Anastrepha genus fruit fly.

This comes after two years of constant phytosanitary preventive and control measures in orchards, as well as in packing and transport facilities.

This preventive strategy is the result of joint work between producers and the federal and state governments, who cooperate in the operation of the National Campaign against Fruit Flies, which aims to establish free zones and low prevalence of the pest.

This will have a positive impact on approximately 2,900 acres of mangos, most of which are cultivated by small and medium-sized producers.

Nayarit is Mexico’s third largest mango producing state.

The ministry stresses that the results of sampling carried out by technicians of the National Service of Health, Safety and Agri-Food Quality (Senasica) indicate that the presence of the insect is not detectable, so that, based on the corresponding risk analysis, it does not cause economic impact to production.

This improves fruit quality, allowing farmers to market in new national and international markets and obtain better prices, which in turn promotes the development of their communities.

The declaration is valid for 24 months, during which time growers must continue to monitor and control the pest in order to prevent the fly population from increasing.

In addition, measures must be applied to regulate fruit entering or transiting the low prevalence zones.