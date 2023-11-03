Ocean Mist wraps successful IFPA participation

Ocean Mist Farms debuted their new 30- by 30-foot booth at the International Fresh Produce Association’s Global Produce & Floral tradeshow, which took place in Anaheim October 19–21, 2023.

The new booth featured six multimedia screens that played a seven-minute looped video that was newly produced for the show, taking viewers through virtually every facet of Ocean Mist ’s farming operation.

From aerial footage of the fields, to ground-level harvests of multiple products, to cooler footage including washing, weighing, and packing value-added vegetable mixes into bags, and finally loading pallets onto trucks.

“As we are fast-approaching our centennial anniversary in 2024, we recognize this historical milestone as the perfect opportunity to assess where we are as a brand, and a company, and where we want to be going now and over the next hundred years. While we are very much rooted in history, we are focused on the future,” says president and CEO Chris Drew.

The executive adds that the new booth sought to “tell the story of this fourth generation legacy company in a more effective way, while better showcasing our growing and evolving product and value-added lines of fresh vegetables to our customers and potential customers.”