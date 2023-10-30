Oppy and Ocean Spray mark 20th partnership anniversary

Oppy and Ocean Spray marked two decades of partnership in the U.S. this year, as the firms project “a very healthy cranberry growing season throughout the Pacific Northwest and Wisconsin, with volume increases expected compared to last year.”

Oppy’s Category Manager and Senior Sales Representative, Tony Illiano, who manages the company’s cranberry program with Ocean Spray, shares that both regions have experienced good pollination and bud set which has translated into good sizing.

With crops now shipping, Illiano notes that this year’s U.S. Thanksgiving holiday is the earliest it’s been in five years, landing on November 23.

“We highly recommend that retailers get their orders in promptly to capitalize on the brand status of Ocean Spray in their stores,” he says.

The anniversary is to be celebrated with a top prize of $10,000 with Ocean Spray’s “Buy three, win big” promotion showcased on the front of each pack.

Through purchase and receipt verification, shoppers can instantly win the jackpot or thousands of fun-driven prizes including gift cards for Uber, Spotify or Airbnb.

“I am honored to continue our strong partnership for U.S. sales and distribution. It’s been such a successful collaboration that we’ve found new ways to work together outside of cranberries by growing into other premium products,” Illiano adds.