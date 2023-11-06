Asia-Pacific leading global pineapple production growth

The global pineapple market is expanding, with growth projections from $27 billion in 2023 to $36 billion by 2028.

The research firm Mordor Intelligence found that the Asia-Pacific region was the largest pineapple producer in 2021, with 13 million metric tons accounting for 41% of global production.

In terms of volume, the region is followed by America with 10.2 million metric tons and Africa with 5.2 million metric tons.

“Asia is the largest region in the world both in terms of production and consumption. This is due to large local consumption and the highest area under pineapple production,” research says.

China imported pineapples worth $172 million in 2020. Much of these imports were from its neighboring countries like the Philippines and Taiwan.

Pineapple is consumed as fresh fruit but is increasingly utilized in beverages in the Asian region.

In 2021, Costa Rica, Indonesia, and the Philippines were the top three producers worldwide. These countries produce the fruit for fresh and processing markets.

Pineapple production limited to the tropical regions of the world. The smooth Cayenne cultivar is extensively cultivated in Hawaii, the Philippines, Australia, South Africa, Puerto Rico, Kenya, Mexico, Cuba, and Taiwan. Costa Rica produced 2.9 million metric tons of pineapples in 2021.

European demand has been growing in recent years.

Costa Rica and the Philippines are world’s largest exporters, while the U.S. and the Netherlands are the top importers.