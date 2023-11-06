Greenberg joins FreshEdge expanding produce distribution

Greenberg Fruit Company, a produce distribution company headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, joined FreshEdge, a family of best-in-class fresh food distribution companies backed by Wind Point Partners. Since 1936, Greenberg Fruit Company has served customers throughout Nebraska and Western Iowa, distributing superior-quality fruits and vegetables, including an array of fresh-cut offerings, under its processing brand, Professor Fresh.

The acquisition of Greenberg Fruit Company strengthens FreshEdge’s pursuit of becoming the preeminent family of best-in-class fresh food companies by expanding its geographic reach, optimizing its supply chain network, and providing additional space and logistical support to better serve its customer base.

FreshEdge now operates more than 1.12 million square feet of warehouse space across 29 facilities with a fleet of 1,041 trucks.

"Greenberg Fruit Company will be an amazing addition to our growing family of customer-obsessed companies,” says Steve Grinstead, CEO of FreshEdge. “We share the same company values centered around quality, service, and making our customers the number one priority."

“We look forward to working together with the great team at Greenberg Fruit Company to continue to provide unprecedented service to all FreshEdge customers,” said Greg Corsaro, president and COO of FreshEdge.

“We are thrilled to be joining FreshEdge and are looking forward to this new era of growth and success for Greenberg Fruit Company,” said Brent Bielski, COO of Greenberg Fruit Company. “We strongly believe in the power of synergy and are eager to begin working alongside this remarkable family of companies to create new opportunities for our customers.”