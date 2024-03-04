USDA sanctions California and Pennsylvania PACA violators

USDA sanctions California and Pennsylvania PACA violators

March 04 , 2024
More News Top Stories
USDA sanctions California and Pennsylvania PACA violators

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced sanctions against five companies in California and Pennsylvania for alleged Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act (PACA) violations in the month of February.

Vantaggio Farming Corporation, out of Carlsbad, California, failed to make full payment to two sellers for multiple lots of produce, according to the USDA. The department imposed a civil penalty of $40,000 and the case was dismissed.

Los Angeles-based Parimar Inc., Hust Produce Inc., and Frozen Food Development Inc., all operating in Pennsylvania, were also fined for failure to meet contractual obligations to produce sellers. 

The department said all three companies failed to pay the reparation awards issued by USDA. As a result, they are restricted from operating in the industry.

Related articles: USDA sanctions PACA violators in Michigan and Texas

Northeast Tomato Distributors Inc. is also accused of failure to make payments to five produce sellers for an amount of $219,173 from August 2022 through November 2022, prompting USDA to file an administrative complaint.

The company will have the opportunity to request a hearing. Should the USDA find that the company committed repeated and flagrant violations, it would be barred from the produce industry as a licensee for three years, or two years with the posting of a USDA-approved surety bond.

Meanwhile, the USDA announced that Superior Growers LLC, located in Las Vegas, Nevada, had satisfied a PACA reparations order of $16,841 for unpaid produce transactions. The company will be able to reapply for licensing to operate in the produce industry.

The PACA Division regulates fair trading practices of produce businesses, including buyers, sellers, commission merchants, dealers and brokers within the fruit and vegetable industry.

You might also be interested in


Peruvian mango campaign reaches 43% of shipments
Bloom Fresh announces the appointment of Josep Jove Estiarte to Interim Chief Executive Officer
South African Citrus Growers Association projects positive season for 2024
Rain affected nearly 50% of early Chilean cherries 
SEKOYA recruits new team members to meet increasing demand
Ohmic heating offers a sustainable alternative for processed fruits and vegetables
Zespri to ship 193 million trays of kiwifruit in 2024
UNITEC Group presents latest advances at Fruit Logistica

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands