27 Georgia counties declared disaster areas

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack issued a primary natural disaster declaration for 27 counties in Georgia affected by the destructive pass of Hurricane Idalia on Aug. 30.

These counties are home to 7,800 agricultural operations farming more than 2.3 million acres with a farm-gate value of over $3,500,000,000.

The total economic loss caused by Hurricane Idalia is still being calculated by the Farm Service Agency and University of Georgia Extension.

On Sept. 11, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. approved a disaster declaration for Cook, Glynn and Lowndes counties. While Cook and Lowndes continue to be considered primary disaster zones, Glynn is listed as a contiguous county.

This declaration allows farmers, producers, and other eligible agricultural operations to apply for emergency disaster relief through the Farm Service Agency.

"Hurricane Idalia caused significant damage to agricultural operations across South Central and Southeast Georgia, and I am glad to see that USDA has expanded their initial disaster declaration to include these additional counties,” says Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper.

Related articles: Three Georgia counties declared in state of disaster

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of Hurricane Idalia.

"Our team at the Georgia Department of Agriculture will continue our work alongside federal, state, and local leaders to assist our communities as they rebuild and rebound stronger than before," Harper adds.

Primary Counties: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bulloch, Candler, Clinch, Coffee, Cook, Echols, Evans, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Lanier, Lowndes, Montgomery, Pierce, Tattnall, Telfair, Thomas, Toombs, Ware, Wayne, Wheeler

Contiguous Counties: Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Colquitt, Dodge, Effingham, Emanuel, Glynn, Grady, Jenkins, Laurens, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Mitchell, Screven, Tift, Treutlen, Turner, Wilcox