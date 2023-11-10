Calif. Fresh Fruit Association names new president

November 10 , 2023
Wayde Kirschenman, the California Fresh Fruit Association (CFFA) Board of Directors Chairman, announced that Daniel Hartwig has been selected to serve as the association’s new president effective Dec. 4.

Hartwig will succeed Ian LeMay, who has held the position since 2019 and will now serve as president and CEO of the California Table Grape Commission.

Chairman Kirschenman says, “We are excited to welcome Daniel to the CFFA team and look forward to him continuing the long legacy of strong leadership on behalf of the California fresh fruit industry.”

He continued, “Our Board engaged in a thorough search process to fill this important role and we are confident that Daniel’s experience in both association management and within the private agriculture sector have prepared him to serve our membership well. I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank Ian for his leadership and the positive impact he has made over the nine years as a CFFA team member. Our entire membership greatly appreciates Ian’s service, and we are glad to know that he will remain within the fresh fruit family while he serves at the Commission.”

Hartwig has extensive experience in both the private sector and within agriculture associations. Since 2014, Hartwig has been employed by Woolf Enterprises, first as a procurement manager and most recently as their director of sustainability.

From 2008 to 2014, Hartwig served as the vice president of grower relations for the Nisei Farmers League. He has also served on the Board of the Fresno County Farm Bureau, most recently as the organization’s board president from 2020-2022.

“I could not be more thrilled to join the great team at CFFA,” says Hartwig. “I have always had a deep admiration for the work done by the association’s staff and the board's leadership. I also look forward to working with our partners in the industry to continue to protect agriculture from the many threats before us.”

