New Zealand specialty apricots’ international debut

Central Otago producer Ardgour Valley Orchards is officially launching its export program, with New Zealand’s specialty apricots set to debut in international markets this southern hemisphere summer.

Ardgour Valley Orchards’ Director Sharon Kirk says three specialty varieties bred by New Zealand’s Plant & Food Research specifically for the Central Otago growing region will be exported progressively between December and February.

The firm is the largest producer of these varieties and is among the country’s largest apricot producers.

“It will be our first year in the international market and we’re forecasting a good crop despite some variable growing conditions including several frosts and a snowstorm leading into the season. The 25 hectares (approximately 62 acres) of trees which we planted over the past three years coped well with the conditions and are laden with fruit,” Kirk says.

As for productive volumes, the executive adds that “there’s such a heavy crop load, we are thinning out fruit which will, in turn, boost fruit size.”

“Depending on the weather, we expect to produce 70 to 80 tons this season, with fruit exported to Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Middle East, the U.S, the United Kingdom and Australia,” she adds.

Specialty variety NZsummer4 will be the first to harvest from mid-to-late December followed by NZsummer2 and 3 from late January to mid-March. Other varieties, Kioto, and trial cultivars Summer 92 and Summer 820 are set to be available in limited volumes in February, Kirk indicates.

“We're fostering long-term relationships with buyers and retailers which we want to grow into the future. Customers in Dubai are planning to launch at retail level and we’re in negotiations with major supermarket customers in the United States and Australia,” Kirk explains regarding destination markets.

Pack options this year would be a 6.6-pound place pack, a 11-pound loose pack and a punnet, she says.