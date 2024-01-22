Montague projects strong Australian stone fruit season

Family-owned Australian business Montague is ringing in the new year with optimistic projections for the 2024 stone fruit season as warmer weather boosts fruit size, Good Fruit & Vegetables reports.

Based in Melbourne, Victoria, the firm grows apples, stone fruit, pears, grapes, and citrus, as well as some exotic fruits in Stanthorpe, Queensland; Swan Hill, Cobram, Katunga, and Shepparton, Victoria; and Donnybrook and Perth Hills, Western Australia.

Montague is forecasting over 14.5 million pounds of large plums, peaches, and nectarines as harvest at the firm's 340,960 trees, which began in late October, continues through March.

This comes as the sector recovers from excessive rainfall and hail in some producing regions during the 2022-23 stone fruit season.

"The wetter growing conditions resulted in a lower crop however we are working hard with our growers to prepare for a strong harvest with a larger crop," said Montague Chief Innovation Officer Rowan Little.