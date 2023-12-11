Salmonella outbreak deaths rise to 8, expands to Canada

The FDA, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), U.S. state and local partners, in collaboration with Canada, continue to investigate an outbreak of Salmonella Sundsvall infections linked to whole and cut cantaloupes, with new cases now arising outside of U.S. borders.

Whole Genome Sequencing analysis shows that clinical isolates from the 129 reported ill people in Canada, are genetically related to those infected in the U.S.

FDA’s traceback investigation is ongoing but has identified Sofia Produce, Crown Jewels Produce and Pacific Trellis Fruit as suppliers of the potentially contaminated “Malichita” or “Rudy” brand cantaloupes.

On Dec. 7, health officials reported that the outbreak has now killed a total of eight people, three in the U.S. and five in Canada.

As of Dec. 7, 230 illnesses were reported across 38 states in the United States. Hospitalizations also rose by 35 cases for a total of 99.

A full list of recalled products can be accessed here.