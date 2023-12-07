Lawsuit filed in deadly cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak

Pritzker Hageman food safety lawyers have filed the first lawsuit in the deadly Salmonella outbreak linked to Trufresh cantaloupe, which were sold under the brand names Malichita and Rudy.

The legal team is representing the family of a one-year-old boy who contracted a severe infection after consuming tainted cantaloupe from a fruit platter. The child spent several days in the hospital with debilitating and painful symptoms.

Related articles: Cantaloupe from Trufresh recalled for Salmonella risk

FreshFruitPortal.com reported Nov. 14 that the cantaloupes distributed in Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas, Florida, and Canada had tested positive for Salmonella contamination and were being recalled.

Between Oct. 17 and Nov. 14, 117 people from 34 states fell ill, and 61 were hospitalized. Since the outbreak began, at least two people have died from Salmonella Sundsvall infections they contracted from eating these contaminated cantaloupes.

“Parents should never have to worry if the food they buy for their children is safe. We put our trust in food companies to produce safe food that won’t make us sick. It’s a parent’s worst nightmare to see their child suffer in the hospital because a food company failed to follow basic food safety procedures,” said Pritzker Hageman attorney Ray Trueblood.