Panama Canal to increase January daily transits

Following drought restrictions imposed in May, which saw daily transits and vessel capacity reduced, the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) announced Dec. 15 that it will increase the number of daily transits to 24 starting in January.

This comes as rainfall and lake levels for November proved to be better than expected, coupled with the positive outcomes from the Canal’s water-saving measures.

Additionally, the Panama Canal will allow one booking slot per customer per date, with some exceptions for quotas offered to vessels competing through the reservation system.

These measures allow the majority of vessels that want to transit the Canal to have a better chance of obtaining a reservation.

Currently, 22 vessels transit daily, divided into 6 Neopanamax and 16 Panamax. This restriction is in response to the challenges posed by the current state of Gatun Lake, which is experiencing unusually low water levels for this time of the year due to the drought induced by the El Niño phenomenon.

The canal is supplied by two nearby lakes which received 50% less rain than usual between February and April.

With this, 2023 became the second driest year in recorded history of the Panama Canal watershed, which led to the implementation of an operational strategy focused on water conservation and transit reliability.

Approximately 3% of global maritime trade volumes traverse the Panama Canal. Over 50% of the tonnage navigating through the maritime passageway originates from the trade lane connecting the East Coast of the U.S. to Asia, followed by South and Central America’s routes. Agricultural products are among the key commodities transported through the canal.