ZGROUP USA's AI-powered ripening rooms set standard in fruit ripening technology

Press Release

[Miami] – ZGROUP USA, a pioneer in modular solutions for the cold chain, introduces its latest innovation in fruit ripening technology with AI-powered Ripening Rooms. Designed to revolutionize the traditional methods of fruit ripening, these state-of-the-art rooms combine advanced artificial intelligence with top-quality equipment to deliver superior results.

The rising trend in retail avocados has led to increased demand for pre-conditioned fruits, presenting challenges for businesses to meet these specific requirements efficiently. Many facilities face hurdles in providing specialized ripening solutions due to high construction costs, lengthy permit processes, and significant investments required for traditional ripening rooms.

“Our AI-powered Ripening Rooms are tailored to address these challenges and opportunities in the market,” stated Florent Philippot, CEO of ZGROUP USA. “By offering a cost-effective, modular solution, we enable businesses to tap into the growing demand for pre-conditioned fruits without the complexities associated with construction permits and high investments.”

The introduction of AI-powered Ripening Rooms by ZGROUP USA underscores the company’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the cold chain industry. With a focus on enhancing food safety, reducing waste, and promoting sustainability, ZGROUP USA continues to lead the way in delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

“By eliminating the need for extensive construction and high upfront investments, our modular ripening rooms empower businesses to adapt to market trends swiftly and capitalize on new opportunities,” added Florent Philippot. “ZGROUP USA is dedicated to providing innovative and adaptable solutions that streamline operations, drive efficiency, and unlock growth potential for our customers.”

About ZGROUP USA:

ZGROUP USA is a leading engineering company specializing in modular solutions for the cold chain. With over 15 years of experience, the company offers a comprehensive range of refrigeration solutions, including cold storage, ripening, degreening, and pre-cooling. Committed to driving innovation and sustainability, ZGROUP USA aims to revolutionize the cold chain industry by providing state-of-the-art solutions that enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and promote environmental responsibility."