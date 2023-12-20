Red Sea runs suspended amid attacks

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine has caused industry giants Maersk, MSC, CMA CGM, HM and OOCL to suspend trading on their Red Sea routes due to increasingly violent attacks on merchant ships.

Offshore Energy reports that the Houthi army is currently targeting commercial ships as retaliation until “the aggression against Gaza stops”. The group is attacking Israeli-linked vessels as well as Israel-bound ships.

“Due to this incident and to protect the lives and safety of our seafarers, until the Red Sea passage is safe, MSC ships will not transit the Suez Canal Eastbound and Westbound. Already now, some services will be rerouted to go via the Cape of Good Hope instead,” says MSC.

The Houthi army currently controls much of Yemen, which includes the Red Sea coast, is trying to use these attacks as “a bargaining chip,” pressuring the international community to address the escalating conflict.

The route connects Europe and Asia, making it critical for international trade.