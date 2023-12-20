South Korea trade mission creates opportunities for U.S. producers

The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC), in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), has announced they will lead a trade mission to South Korea from March 25-29, 2024.

The Trade Mission will provide an excellent opportunity to learn first-hand about potential strategies for boosting ag exports to the Republic of Korea, which imported approximately $41.1 billion worth of agricultural goods in 2022.

The United States was the leading supplier, with $10.4 billion in agricultural exports.

In Seoul, participants will engage in two days of business-to-business meetings with potential importers, processors, and distributors.

Additionally, attendees will receive in-depth market briefings from USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service and industry trade experts to understand better market dynamics and consumer trends, as well as participate in site visits and other networking opportunities.

“North Asian markets are a source of stability for U.S. exports and an opportunity for market share expansion due to its heavy reliance on food imports and underlying macroeconomic growth,” says Alexis Taylor, USDA undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs, who will lead the agribusiness trade mission to South Korea.

“While the Republic of Korea is already one of our top export markets, we see tremendous potential for growth as the demand for health and fitness, ready-to-eat, and convenience products is growing, providing a great opportunity for U.S. exporters to expand their sales in the region,” adds Taylor.

U.S. suppliers interested in joining USHBC on this trade mission should contact Renata Dalton, director of global business development, at rdalton@nabcblues.org. Participants are required to cover their own expenses. The deadline for enrollment is Dec. 22, 2023.