IFPA highlights 10 key impacts in 2023

Advancing the health of consumers, the produce and floral industries, and the planet are at the heart of 10 key 2023 impacts from the International Fresh Produce Association.

“We do so much more together as an association than any individual or company can do on their own,” says IFPA CEO Cathy Burns. “Our members amplified their voice in government and cultural advocacy to grow consumption. They expanded connections and business opportunities. They leveraged education and leadership development to grow their companies. And they contributed to sustainability work on packaging, climate change, and regenerative agriculture. All of this is in service to their mission to grow a healthier world.”

Reflecting on the association’s work in 2023, Burns notes it was very difficult to limit the impact list to only 10. “There were so many accomplishments, including record-breaking events that bring members together to learn, connect, and do business,” she said. “But we disciplined ourselves to whittle the list down to these 10.”

Advocating for produce prescriptions to improve consumer health and boost produce sales

Calling for systems thinking and risk-based approaches to solutions around Cyclospora as a public health threat

Collaborating with the Delta USDA Regional Food Business Center to support underserved, disadvantaged farmers and business owners in the Southeastern United States

Urging a structure and leadership model for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that better serves the produce industry

Admitting a second cohort to IFPA’s Fresh Field Catalyst Accelerator to advance ready-to-market, climate-smart solutions

Encouraging the use of climate-smart practices through a USDA Climate-Smart Commodities Grant

Striving to secure new programs, policies, and resources in the U.S. Farm Bill that foster innovation, increase consumption, and provide industry tools and technologies

Urging exemptions on proposed plastic packaging rules in Canada that would threaten the industry’s efforts to make produce more affordable, safe, and accessible

Advancing members’ work on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion with a free, online toolkit

Participating in the COP28 climate change conference that brings together world leaders to find sustainability solutions