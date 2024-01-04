Looking ahead at the effects of climate on Peruvian produce

The El Niño weather phenomenon, which causes temperatures to rise, has greatly impacted fresh produce in different countries. This season, Peru was one of the most affected countries, with export volumes of different fruits dropping after years on the rise.

"The phenomenon in Peru this year has been different to previous ones," Ulises Osorio, agroclimatic consultant of the Universidad Nacional Agraria La Molina, Peru, tells FreshFruitPortal.com.

Osorio notes that this was a long-lasting event, which generated little mobility of calcium, causing alterations in quality, and leading to greater deterioration of the fruit, for example on avocados with fruit still hanging on the tree.

Mangos were very affected, and prices dropped as low as $2 for a 20 kg box.

On a technical note, Osorio indicates that experts have found the problem to be the vapor pressure deficit, which is the atmospheric humidity.

"It has generated the stomatal closure, which is a paralysis in the absorption of CO2 and that has caused the plant not to have the energy to produce hormones and thus the plant takes less water, takes fewer nutrients, produces fewer sugars and that simply causes the plant to be in a weak state," he says.

2024

According to Osorio, the phenomenon will continue in 2024, under the effect of La Niña, and between July and August, there will be a cooling.

He adds "This year, thermal conditions, will be favorable for flowering. There will be intense flowering for some fruit trees. However, the plant will not have enough energy to feed the fruit, which can generate a good production, but poor quality fruit.

Recommendations

Considering that the weather phenomenon will continue this year, Osorio provides recommendations that growers should consider.

He points out the importance of managing the canopy-root balance and this is done with pruning, "which cannot be aggressive, but must be light so that the root can feed the leaves and fruit and so that more sunlight can penetrate and thus have better photosynthesis."

He concluded by saying that biostimulants have worked very well and recommended preventive management to achieve good plant performance.