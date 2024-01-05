Citrus greening quarantine extended to Saint Charles county

A new federal quarantine area for Huanglongbing (HLB) or citrus greening has been established for Saint Charles Parish in Louisiana by the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

An official release by the government agencies informs that HLB was found in plant tissue samples collected at multiple locations during routine surveys in Louisiana.

APHIS and LDAF said the move expands the federal quarantine area in the state but does not affect Louisiana’s state-level quarantine areas or regulatory requirements. LDAF established an intrastate quarantine on April 20, 2022, and this latest announcement makes the federal and state HLB quarantine areas in Louisiana parallel, according to the release.

The quarantine includes safeguard measures on the interstate movement of regulated articles from the quarantined areas in Saint Charles Parish, La.