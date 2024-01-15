Florida orange crop to rise 30% year-on-year

January 15 , 2024
The latest forecast released today by the USDA Agricultural Statistics Board is putting 2024’s Florida orange production at 20.5 million boxes, unchanged from the December forecast. 

If realized, this will be 30% more than last season’s final production. Detailed projections put non-Valencia oranges at 7.50 million boxes, consisting of early, mid-season, and Navel varieties. The Valencia crop is estimated at 13.0 million boxes. 

Weather damage has long plagued Florida’s citrus production, with the 2017-2018 season heavily affected by Hurricane Irma, and Hurricanes Ian and Nicole causing a similar effect during 2022-2023 season. 

Tangerines and mandarins

Unchanged from December, the forecast for tangerines and mandarins remains at 550,000 boxes, with a hopeful 15% projected increase year-on-year. This forecast number includes all certified tangerine and tangelo varieties.

Grapefruit

The forecast for all grapefruit production is also unchanged from the December report. If realized, production will be 33% higher than last season’s final volumes. 

Red grapefruit forecast at 2.1 million boxes. Fruit size at harvest is projected to be average, and droppage is projected to be above average. 

White grapefruit forecast remains at 300,000 boxes, with above-average projected fruit size. Droppage is projected to be below average.

