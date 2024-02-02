Garland S. Reiter, Jr. new Chief Commercial Officer, Driscoll’s

Garland S. Reiter, Jr. has been appointed to chief commercial officer (CCO), at Driscoll’s of the Americas, the company announced on Wednesday.

The berry giant, with more than 100 years of farming heritage said Garland will spearhead revenue growth by orchestrating the functions of sales strategy and execution, market expansion, customer development, marketing, and business solutions.

"His rich and diverse career in agriculture, combined with a forward-thinking approach, positions him as the ideal leader to drive success in this strategic role," said Driscoll's in a release.

Garland has a deep understanding of the company's roots, having grown up surrounded by the rich agricultural traditions that have been passed down through generations.

His journey within the broader Driscoll’s enterprise began as a grower in Baja, Mexico. In 2016, he took on an international leadership role, relocating to the Netherlands to lead product leadership and business planning for Driscoll’s of Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Upon his return to the United States, he was promoted to vice president, Global Blueberry Leadership, where he spearheaded the Southern Hemisphere business unit.

"We are thrilled to welcome Garland to Driscoll’s of the Americas. Garland’s deep connection to our company's heritage, coupled with his experience and contagious energy, will undoubtedly contribute to Driscoll’s continued success," said Soren Bjorn, Driscoll’s chief executive officer. “Garland has demonstrated he is fully committed to Driscoll’s mission, vision and values throughout his career.”

Amidst the ever-evolving demands of the marketplace, Garland’s role as CCO will enable him to strategically scale the pivotal intersection of consumers and customers as key stakeholders in Driscoll’s mission.

Just a few days ago, Driscoll's announced Dan Mathieson, former CEO of Zespri as their new President of the Americas.