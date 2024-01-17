Red Sea attacks push container rates further up

FreshFruitPortal.com reported Jan. 8 that, after six weeks of attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthi militants, maritime freight rates experienced a spike, with shipping lines looking for alternative routes.

“As long as the Red Sea conflict is not resolved, shipping companies will have to impose surcharges," Philip Gray, reefer shipping analyst for Drewry Shipping Consultants Ltd, told FreshFruitPortal.com then.

This week, PortStrategy reported that roughly 62% of global trade is currently diverted in hopes of avoiding the attacks.

Maersk, MSC, Hapag-Lloyd, ZIM, and ONE are transiting via the Cape of Good Hope with one further carrier, CMA CGM, suspending some sailings.

Alternative, longer routes have caused increases in fuel, pushing rates further up. Freightos Baltic Index daily rates note a 69% increase since diversions started on routes to North America's East Coast.

Asia to Northern Europe rates are 226% higher, and prices to the Mediterranean are 116% higher.