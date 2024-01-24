Ecuadorian banana sector recovering amid challenges

Bananas, one of the main products in the Ecuadorian export basket, wrapped 2023 with a 5% increase in international shipments, with the EU and Russia remaining the main markets.

With an accumulated total of 355 boxes, exports amounted to 15.3 additional boxes compared to 2022. This is according to statistical data collected by DATACOMEX and the Banana Statistical Observatory (OEB).

Of the total volume exported in 2023, the EU accounted for 28.42%, making it the main export destination.

In 2023, a total of 100.77 million boxes were shipped, in contrast to 2022 where exports were 87.93 million boxes. This represents an increase of 15%.

Second place went to Russia, with a 21.12% share, representing shipments of 74.90 million boxes and a 3% decrease year-on-year. By 2022, cumulative exports to this same destination reached around 76.94 million boxes.

Although these countries have consolidated their positions as main buyers, the African and Asian regions reported an increase in their demand for Ecuadorian bananas.

In 2023, 4.86 million additional boxes were exported to Africa, reaching 20.69 million. On the other hand, Asia bought 4.21 million additional boxes compared to 2022 figures.

While 2023 brought good figures for the banana sector, the growing insecurity in Ecuador had a significant impact on the banana value chain.

Due to increased crime in the main producing regions, both logistics and security in transporting the fruit have been affected, resulting in higher costs and operational risks.

In terms of transport, detours on the Red Sea route have also put pressure on costs, as shipping lines have had to look for alternative routes to avoid attacks on ships derived from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Transit restrictions imposed in the Panama Canal have also created additional challenges, as congestion has impacted delivery times and product quality, which directly impacts exporters' profitability.