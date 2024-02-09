Spanish protests EU’s Common Agricultural Policy

Spanish farmers protest EU’s Common Agricultural Policy

February 09 , 2024
More News Top Stories
Spanish farmers protest EU’s Common Agricultural Policy

Spain’s agricultural sector officially joined in the cross-Europe protests Feb. 6, with roadblocks and logistics delays popping up throughout the country. 

The industry demands urgent reforms to the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), one of the main legislations of the European Union.

Farmers and stockbreeders accuse excessive bureaucracy, and little to no regulation of cheap agricultural imports from non-EU countries, which are detrimental to the prices of Spanish products, as well as the increase in the cost of raw materials.

Thirty percent of the EU budget is administered through the CAP to finance farmers and rural areas of the EU nations. For Spain in particular, it entails the injection of 4,875 million euros in direct aid that the autonomous communities grant to farmers.

Related articles: Spain urges the EU to safeguard citrus campaign amid France protests

According to figures from the Ministry of Agriculture, by 2023 there were a total of 622,404 registered farmers and ranchers.

Alfredo Cruces, a Spanish farmer, explains that the movement is not associated with any union, but is born spontaneously from "general fed-upness" and through social networks.

"I think it is going to grow. On Saturday 10 the self-employed in the transport sector will decide whether to join us. It is also a very pressured sector," he says.

The sector has also called for the repeal of the "Agenda 2030" which, among its most controversial proposals, has the creation of eco-regimes that, the farmers allege, do not consider the particular realities of the country's rural areas.

Photo by 20minutos / Ismael Guerrero

You might also be interested in


California Avocado Commission adds new agency of record
Peruvian blueberry industry turns to varietal change to secure 2024 season
2023 Banana Time: 20 uninterrupted years being the meeting point of the Ecuadorian banana sector
Peruvian fruit to access eight new markets in 2024
Sea-Intelligence Report: Only two shipping lines achieved schedule reliability in 2023
Jalisco avocado growers preparing for the Super Bowl amidst a “positive export season”
Washington State AG lawsuit delays Kroger- Albertsons merger
Big plans for Costco

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands